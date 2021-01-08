JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of JD Sports Fashion from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $11.26 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.