Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €180.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.90 ($197.53).

Shares of RI stock opened at €155.70 ($183.18) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €157.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €146.71.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

