Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

ANPDF stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.22. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

