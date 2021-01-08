Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$4.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.58. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$687.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

