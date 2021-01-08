Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

