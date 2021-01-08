Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.33. 3,426,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,964,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

