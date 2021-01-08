Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

