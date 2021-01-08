Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,792.73 ($62.62).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,420 ($57.75) on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The company has a market cap of £116.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,401.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,552.13.

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

