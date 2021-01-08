Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Li Ning in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now expects that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Li Ning’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $174.41.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

