Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $4.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

NYSE:TAP opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

