JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Up 5%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s share price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.84. 535,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 468,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after buying an additional 3,627,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 486,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

