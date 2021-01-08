JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

