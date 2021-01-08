JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.48.

ABNB stock opened at $151.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

