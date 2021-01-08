John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew S. Kissner Sells 8,000 Shares

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew S. Kissner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $373,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

