Jonathan Murphy Buys 195 Shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($198.72).

AGR opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Assura Plc (AGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Assura Plc (AGR.L) Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

