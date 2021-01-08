Joshua Kobza Sells 12,198 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $719,072.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33.

NYSE QSR opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after buying an additional 928,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

