JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $144.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.99.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.87 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

