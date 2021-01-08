JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.99.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.93. 529,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321,119. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

