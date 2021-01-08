Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €38.96 ($45.84) and last traded at €38.84 ($45.69). Approximately 52,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.40 ($45.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.44 ($27.57).

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.52.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.