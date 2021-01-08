JUST Price Tops $0.0263 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, JUST has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $59.34 million and approximately $111.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00442067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00220771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050097 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

