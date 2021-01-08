JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. JustBet has a total market cap of $240,446.18 and approximately $23,016.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 96.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00441404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00220726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050772 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

