Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,229.01

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,229.01 and traded as low as $1,142.32. Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) shares last traded at $1,150.00, with a volume of 184,259 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNOS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,083.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.