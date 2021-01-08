Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading 8.5% Higher

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $109.66. 245,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 157,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $650,125. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

