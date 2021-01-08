Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLDO. BidaskClub upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $410.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

