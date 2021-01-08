Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.20.

KRTX stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $123.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,596 shares of company stock worth $6,400,554. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

