KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 122,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,194. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.