KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. UBS Group downgraded KBC Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. Analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

