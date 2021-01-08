Kcash (KCASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.15 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Kcash has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

