Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KMPR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.