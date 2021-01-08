Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 0.16. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

