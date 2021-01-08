Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) PT Set at €650.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been given a €650.00 ($764.71) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €588.21 ($692.02).

Shares of KER stock opened at €577.40 ($679.29) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €584.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €546.64. Kering SA has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

