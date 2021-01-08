Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 4,995,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,165. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

