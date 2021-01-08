Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 14,404 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,850% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 put options.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

