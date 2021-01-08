Kevin D. Bunker Sells 26,567 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $1,383,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,802,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $392,183.75.

ZNTL opened at $49.43 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 818.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.