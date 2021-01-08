KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $151.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

