KeyCorp Comments on Synaptics Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synaptics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $104.09.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

