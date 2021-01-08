KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

Shares of CRUS opened at $91.36 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

