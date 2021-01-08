KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.42.

KEY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 202,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

