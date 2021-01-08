KeyCorp Raises Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $441.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $382.00 to $441.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $403.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $412.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.27. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

