KeyCorp Raises The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $396.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $367.00 to $396.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

COO stock opened at $365.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $371.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.15.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $677,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

