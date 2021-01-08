Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $982.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,771 shares of company stock worth $2,484,801. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

