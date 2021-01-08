Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $12.92. 508,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 371,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $467.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $147.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

