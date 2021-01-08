Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 292.00, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 32,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

