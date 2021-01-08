Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) rose 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 2,396,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,341,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

KC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 116,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

