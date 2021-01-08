Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

KNSA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

