Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.75

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07.

About Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)

There is no company description available for Kinnevik AB.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.