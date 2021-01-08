Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Klépierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Klépierre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

KLPEF traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

