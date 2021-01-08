Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $82.24 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,319,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

