Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Trading Up 5.6%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.04. Approximately 2,899,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,043,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Knight Equity downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after purchasing an additional 778,502 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 615,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,628.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 556,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 524,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.