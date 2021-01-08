KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.